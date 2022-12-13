MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A total of 12 days, that is how long the USGS said Mauna Loa’s eruption lasted after a 38 year break, the longest the volcano has ever gone without erupting.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, Ken Hon, said the eruption has reached a pause.

“There’s no historical analog here in Hawaii for a Mauna Loa rift eruption pausing in the middle of a rift eruption and restarting,” Hon said. “So we do feel pretty confident that this eruption has in fact paused, and it is probably over.”

Mauna Loa’s eruption lasted nearly two weeks; the time period many geologists predicted based on the volcano’s past activity. The USGS called this eruption slightly bigger than usual, with about 250 million cubic meters of lava flowing out.

This was still a little less than a fifth of the lava put out in the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Hon said, “All of this ended up on land and on Mauna Loa and a lot of it was up around the summit area filling, you know, cracks in the caldera and where it spilled out of the south end of the summit and went down the slope just a little bit.”

Both Kilauea and Mauna Loa’s eruptions ended around the same time. Hon said it will take time to analyze data and determine any sort of connection, such as if the eruption of Mauna Loa caused Kilauea to depressurize and eventually pause.

For the Big Island community, this was a moment to remember and a needed boost for many.

One of the island’s staples, Ken’s House of Pancakes, was bustling with customers during the eruption. John-nee Kaitell has been a server for more than 30 years and said this added momentum going into the holidays.

Kaitell said, “It’s done a lot for us as a business, and I am sure it’s done a lot for the whole town, and the whole island itself because it needs that, that juice to get going.”

Meanwhile, Hawaii County Civil Defense said the response to the volcanic activity will scale down. The four-mile viewing stretch on Old Saddle Road will reduce its hours starting Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and it will permanently close to the public at midnight Thursday, Dec. 15.