MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Roth’s office announced that the traffic hazard mitigation route that was established during Mauna Loa’s recent eruption will be closed soon.

At this point, the THMR is being wound down. The route will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 15, the THMR will be open to the public from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Then, it will be permanently closed at 12 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

“We’re proud to have stood up a safe access point to the Mauna Loa eruption for our residents and visitors to enjoy the beauty of Pele,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our administration was committed to the health and safety of our community throughout the eruption, and the THMR is just one small example of the work our teams and partners put in to keep everyone safe and informed.”

Officials said the Gil Kahele Recreational Area will be open 24 hours a day beyond Dec. 16 for those still wanting to see the remaining eruption sparks.

Park staff asked that visitors keep their time at the lookout spot to less than 90 minutes in order to provide adequate accommodation for all who want to experience this once in a lifetime event.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We could not have made the route happen without the help of our State and Federal partners, including Governor Green, Director Sniffen, LTC. Cronin from Pōhakuloa Training Area, and General Hara. Also deserving of a special mahalo is our Parks, Public Works and Civil Defense staff who worked through the planning and execution of the THMR,” Roth added.