HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Volcano National Park announced Mauna Loa Road has reopened to the public.

They made this announcement thanking the park firefighters and their partners at the State of Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

The Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park closed Mauna Loa Road July 11, 2022, from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot due to a wildfire.

According to the national park, the fire started on a power line road at approximately 4,800-ft elevation on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa and is burning through dry grasses, native shrubs and trees in the footprint of the 2018 Keauhou fire near Kapapala road.

Hawaii Volcano NP said they also received help from the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, and the County of Hawaii Fire Department.

Most of Hawaii is currently seeing dry conditions with little to no rain. Hawaii Volcano NP said Hawaii is seeing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.

They report most wildfires in Hawaii are started by people and the dry weather conditions do not help and can make a wildfire harder to control and contain.

For more information from Hawaii Volcano National Park head to their website.