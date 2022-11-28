Smoke can be seen rising from the summit of Mauna Loa on Monday, Nov. 28 as the volcano continues erupting.

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS is at the summit of Mauna Loa collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models.

According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as it deteriorates throughout the day.

According to the vog dispersion model, moderate vog is expected to hit Maui Monday night and Oahu Tuesday morning. Unhealthy vog could impact Maui County early Tuesday morning. Hazardous vog looks likely to remain on the Big Island’s northern district and around summit areas.

Vog is mostly made up of sulfur dioxide gas and sulfate aerosol. The haze that we associate with vog can become thicker depending on the levels of emission from the volcanoes and weather conditions.

These actions, provided on the MKWC website, may help protect you from the effects of vog:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing. Avoiding outdoor activity and exercise during vog conditions can reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This is especially important for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic lung and heart disease.

Stay indoors and close windows and doors. If an air conditioner is used, set it to recirculate.

If you need to move out of an impacted area, turn on the car’s air conditioner and set it to recirculate.

Take daily prescribed medication for respiratory illnesses and always keep medications on hand and readily available.

Remember that face coverings and masks used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 do not provide protection from SO₂ or vog.

Contact a doctor as soon as possible if any health problems develop and seek medical care right away if you have severe symptoms or difficulty breathing.

Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed all warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

Residents should expect or assume that asthma can worsen with vog. Seek medical assistance, if necessary.