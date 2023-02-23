HONOLULU (KHON2) — Video from Paradise Helicopters shows Mauna Loa covered in a blanket of snow over the weekend, on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Just a little over two months ago the world’s largest active volcano was glowing red with rivers of lava.

Mauna Loa’s volcanic activity came to a pause in December after capturing the world’s attention when it erupted on Sunday night, Nov. 27.

But fire and ice isn’t something new to Hawaii — during Mauna Loa’s eruption, Mauna Kea was showing off in ice as well.

Lava flows down Mauna Loa while snow is seen on Mauna Kea during the third day of the Mauna Loa eruption on Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. (Justin Hirako)

The USGS said Mauna Loa is no longer erupting but if you’re eager to see something hot, check out a live look at Kilauea’s lava pool on the United States Geological Survey’s website.

Keep in mind, if the video isn’t showing well it could be covered by steam — not smoke. This recently happened to one of the USGS cameras during a downpour of rain hitting hot lava rocks during a storm system that passed through.

Rain, snow, fountains of lava and major surf — Hawaii has it all.