HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey has reduced the aviation code from red to orange.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory lowered the color code on Sunday, Dec. 4 around 8 a.m.

According to the USGS, the threat to aircraft of significant volcanic ash into the atmosphere has now passed.

However, the volcano alert level remains at WARNING.

According to officials, the lava flow is roughly 2.4 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway and there is still no threat to the community.

Scientist in charge, David Phillips said that the lava flow is on flatter ground causing the lava to spread out like a pancake, moving at a slow rate of about 50 feet per hour.

Officials believe around 4,000 vehicles drove out to Mauna Loa to view the eruption.

According to Hawaii Island Department representative Denise Laitinen, five citations were issued last night.

Most of the traffic citations last night were for speeding.

There were no parking tickets or traffic collisions.

USGS reminds visitors to stay by your car and not approach the lava flows.