If the lava reaches Saddle Road, the State says it has plans in place for motorists. But what are the options? And when could the lava close the road? Ed Sniffen with the Hawaii Department of Transportation joined Wake Up 2Day on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30 with details of the plan and an update on road projects on Hawaii Island.
State’s plan for motorists if lava reaches Saddle Road
by: Kristine Uyeno
Posted:
Updated:
