A heads up for those with respiratory issues on Hawaii Island. The United States Geological Survey says the wind has now shifted to the south and they’ve received reports of Pele’s hair some 15 miles downwind. Dr. Janet Myers, Pulmonologist at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, joined Wake Up 2Day with a warning and health safety tips.
Reports of Pele’s hair south of Mauna Loa as winds shift
by: Ross Shimabuku
Posted:
Updated:
