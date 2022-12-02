HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the weekend approaching, Hawaii Island Police are reminding motorists to drive cautiously on Daniel K. Inouye Highway due to the many people traveling to see Mauna Loas eruptions.

This is increasing traffic congestion between Mauna Kea Access Road and Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area.

On Nov. 30, 2022, Mayor Mitch Roth issued emergency rule number two that prohibits parking and traversing/walking on DKI Highway and its shoulders between the 16-mile marker ending at the intersection of DKI Highway and Highway 190, also known as Hawaiʻi Belt Road.

Anyone who violates this rule could be fined up to $1,000.

“We continue to ask for voluntary compliance with parking restrictions and will be issuing citations, and towing vehicles if necessary,” said the Major.

According to officials, since the eruption started around 28 citations relating to parking in certain areas on Saddle Road.

The State Department of Transportation has lowered the speed limit on portions o DKI Highway near mile marker 28.5.

The speed limit is now 35 miles per hour.

Parking is also only allowed on the right side of the road and no vehicles can remain in the area for more than 90 minutes.