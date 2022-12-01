HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.

Originally officials predicted that the fastest time lava would reach Saddle Road would be tomorrow. However, HVO said that lava is now moving at a rate of 0.02 miles per hour.

As a result, HVO predicts that lava could reach Saddle Road in a week. The front of the lava flow is currently 3.6 miles away from the road.

Before slowing down, the advance rate of the lava was about one mile per hour.