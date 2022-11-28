MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii are once again putting on a show.
Residents across Kona are sending in their best photos and videos of the glow from Mauna Loa overnight. If you have photos you would like to share, please email them to News@khon2.com.
The eruption can even be seen from space. NOAA’s GOES satellite caught the images below over a four-hour time period.
Courtesy NOAA GOES Satellite