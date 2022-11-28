MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii are once again putting on a show.

Residents across Kona are sending in their best photos and videos of the glow from Mauna Loa overnight. If you have photos you would like to share, please email them to News@khon2.com.

Fiery skies above Big Island after the eruption of Mauna Loa that took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Mark Johnson) Lava flowing out of Mauna Loa after the volcano started an eruption just before midnight Sunday, Nov. 27 on Hawaii Island. (Courtesy: Jareb Ombao) Fiery skies above Big Island after the eruption of Mauna Loa that took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Jareb Ombao) Lava flowing out of Mauna Loa after the volcano started an eruption just before midnight Sunday, Nov. 27 on Hawaii Island. (Courtesy: Jareb Ombao) Aerial view of a trail of lava flow from the Mauna Loa volcano on Monday, Nov. 28. (Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary) Fiery skies above Big Island after the eruption of Mauna Loa that took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Dean Tanaka)

The eruption can even be seen from space. NOAA’s GOES satellite caught the images below over a four-hour time period.

Courtesy NOAA GOES Satellite