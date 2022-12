MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials said the eruption at Mauna Loa continues.

Fissure 3 is still active but with significantly less output in lava and gases.

Fissure 3’s fountaining is much less than it has been throughout the eruption. The channels below the fissure are mostly drained.

The lava flow that was threatening Daniel K. Inouye Highway is no longer active and no longer being fed.