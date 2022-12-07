HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entering the 10th day of the Mauna Loa eruption, representatives from science and emergency response communities provided updates on the volcanic event.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that as of data overnight the flow front of the lava is 1.8 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The USGS said the lava is travelling slowly on flatter ground compared to the previous week. It also remains unclear where exactly the flow will reach first on the highway as the lava is laterally spreading out.