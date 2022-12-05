Hawaii County officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight as we enter week two of the eruption. The lava flow continues to crawl at a snail’s pace more than 2 miles away from Saddle Road. Officials are warning people to not leave their cars and hike up to the lava flow. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
Officials asking people to stop hiking up to lava flow area
by: Ross Shimabuku
