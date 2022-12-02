HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Big Island sees an influx of visitors coming to witness the Mauna Loa eruption, officials are reminding people to follow the safety rules.

According to the Pohakuloa Training Area, people have wandered off onto their training grounds in the dark.

“I mean that’s even dangerous during the daylight,” said Amy Phillips from PTA.

Within the training grounds of PTA is the Old Saddle Road which was opened to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1 to help alleviate heavy traffic on the main Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

According to Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth after opening the road they’ve seen an improvement in flowing traffic on the highway.

The opening of Old Saddle Road came after safety concerns following multiple accidents that occurred on Daniel K. Inouye Highway this week.

“The other night we were driving up there we saw a lot of people who parked on the highway, cars going at 60 mph, people not paying attention and people getting out of their cars and not paying attention — so that was a recipe for disasters,” said Mayor Roth.

Another safety regulation that was implemented, was that the speed limit on Daniel K. Inouye Highway was reduced to 35 miles an hour because of the traffic congestion.