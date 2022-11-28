Smoke can be seen rising from the summit of Mauna Loa on Monday, Nov. 28 as the volcano continues erupting.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is feeding several flows.

Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities.

Gov. Ige said the rift zones are high up the mauna and are away from populated areas.

According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, the floor of Mokuʻāweoweo is almost completely covered with lava. Because the flow has favored the northeast rift zone, officials expect the eruption activity to continue in that area and not the southwest rift zone.

According to Hon, as of Noon, the flow is coming from three different fissures that are located about halfway to the summit.

There is low fountaining, around 100 to 200 feet.

It is possible, historically, that the flow could head towards Hilo. However, Hon said that it will be at least a week until they have a better idea of whether that will happen.

There are no school closures at this time. Saddle Road remains open and there are currently no evacuation orders.

Both the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaii County Civil Defense are activated in case quick response is requested.

Mauna Loa started erupting Sunday night and though no downslope communities are affected at this time, volcanic gas, ash and Pele’s hair may affect some residents.