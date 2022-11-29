HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.

According to the HVO, the fourth fissure formed at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in the northeast rift zone.

The following morning, fountains at fissure 3 were up to 25 m and fountains at fissure 4 reached up to five to 10 m tall.

HVO said communities continue to be at no risk as no active lava is erupting from the southwest rift zone. It is not expected that an eruptive activity will happen outside the northeast rift zone.

Visible gas plumes from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows would be blown to the North added HVO.