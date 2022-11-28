Aerial view of a trail of lava flow from the Mauna Loa volcano on Monday, Nov. 28. (Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County officials have confirmed that lava has exited the summit of Mauna Loa after it started an eruption just before midnight Sunday, Nov. 27 on Hawaii Island.

According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the lava exited the Mauna Loa summit through the northeast flank which is an area that is not populated. There is no threat to any communities.

The National Weather Service had issued an ashfall advisory with up to one-quarter of an inch of accumulation for the Big Island however, at around 9 a.m. they canceled the warning for all districts of Hawaii Island. The warning was first pushed at around 12:20 a.m.

During the time of the ashfall advisory, HVO said volcanic gas and possible fine ash and Pele’s Hair could be carried downwind but the lava flow should remain in the northeast rift zone of the volcano. People with respiratory illnesses were asked to remain indoors.

Southwest Airlines said they have suspended operations in Hilo. This affects only the 10 interisland departures on the routes between Honolulu and Hilo.

Operating flights through Hawaiian Airlines will continue to and from Hilo. The airline said they are closely monitoring the eruption of Mauna Loa but advised that guests continue to check their flight status online.

Rumbling small earthquakes had peaked in late September in a period that geologists have been referring to as elevated unrest. Mauna Loa’s activation was upgraded to a red warning Sunday night from the previous yellow color code.

Officials with the USGS and HVO are warning that “based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”

Video from the north rim of Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, during the overnight eruption of the volcano:

There are currently no evacuations in order, but officials are asking residents at risk to go over preparations and seek Hawaii County Civil Defense for guidance. The county has opened shelters at Old Airport Gymnasium in Kailua-Kona and at Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Kau for those who are self-evacuating.

The Hawaii Police Department has closed Mauna Loa Access Road at the intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Highway.