HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Police have conducted a police investigation near Old Saddle Road.

Due to the investigation, the Mauna Loa viewing area is temporarily closed for the next three hours, according to officials.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to Hawaii Island Police, the closure stretches along the Old Saddle Road lava viewing area between the 28.5 mile marker to the 34 mile marker.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area during this time.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

This is an ongoing and active investigation.