HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lava flow front from Mauna Loa remains a little over 2 miles from Saddle Road.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, representatives from science and emergency response communities bring further updates on the volcanic activity.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the conditions of the lava flow have become fairly steady overnight compared to previous days.

Sattelite mapping shows that overnight the lava flow had advanced and to be about 1.29 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and 1.75 miles away from the Old Saddle Road.

Last night, the rate of the lava flow was around 20 meters per hour — about 22 yards per hour.

As the lava enters Saddle Road, officials said the flow shows no signs of stopping due to continues activity from vents in the upper lava channel.