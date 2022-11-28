Volcano can be seen at the summit of Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone on Monday, Nov. 28. (Courtesy USGS)

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mauna Loa has been rumbling for weeks now and Sunday night started erupting.

There is no shortage of photos and footage coming out of Big Island showing the glow from the eruption.

But where can you go if you want to see the eruption up close, while not on the Big Island?

The U.S. Geological Survey has webcams that show the rift zones and summit of Mauna Loa. They are also releasing photos on their Twitter page.

This page will take you directly to the USGS’s Mauna Loa webcams page where you can find still photos from their webcams, like the one below.

(USGS)

USGS are at the summit, collecting information to make lava flow maps. According to USGS, communities are not threatened at this time.