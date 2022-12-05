MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gov. Ige and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara activated around 20 members of the Hawai’i National Guard to assist Hawai’i County on Monday, Dec. 5. The activation is a response to the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawai’i Island.

The service members were placed on State Active Duty. They are expected to remain in the area for approximately 30 days with the situation determining the total amount time needed for them to remain. They will be activated to help law enforcement with traffic control support near Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

In 2014 and 2018, Hawai’i National Guard was activated for both Kilauea eruptions. Hawai’i National Guard provided some photos from past experiences with assisting the coordination of local response to volcanic activity.

Maj. Jeffrey Hickman, a Public Affairs Officer with the Hawai’i Army National Guard, spoke to reporters during the Puna lava flow, Oct. 30, 2014. Hawai’i Army and Air National Guardsmen were called to support Hawai’i County Civil Defense authorities as the Puna lava flow made its way towards the highway and local homes. (Photo/Staff Sgt. Katie Gray via U.S. Army National Guard)

Hawai’i Army National Guard Soldiers, PV2 Russel Tabandera and PFC Mariel Calivoso, guarded a road closure point outside Leilani Estates in assistance to the Hawai’i Police department efforts to control access to the lava stricken neighborhood, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Members of the Hawai’i National Guard’s Task Force Hawai’i, prepared command and control documents to coordinate the more than 70 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who were mobilized in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Hilo Hawaii, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Tech. Sgt. Mason Nakayama, with the Hawai’i Air National Guard’s 291st Combat Communication Squadron spoke with a Hawai’i Army National Guard Soldier while assisting the Hawai’i Police Department at a traffic control point outside Pahoa High School as they assisted the Hawai’i Police Department in the response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

After a day of assisting the Hilo Police Department at Traffic control points in Leilani estates, Hawai’i National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who were mobilized in response the the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island conducted a debrief of the days activities, Hilo, Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Hawai’i National Guard Soldiers, members of Task Force Hawai’i, provided additional manpower at a traffic control point outside Pahoa High School as they assisted the Hawai’i Police Department in the response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

A Hawai’i National Guard Soldier and Airmen assisted a Hawai’i Police Officer in traffic control point outside the lava stricken Leilani estates, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Tech. Sgt. Mason Nakayama, with the Hawai’i Air National Guard’s 291st Combat Communication Squadron spoke with a Hawai’i Country representative while assisting the Hawai’i Police Department at a traffic control point outside Pahoa High School as they assisted the Hawai’i Police Department in the response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawaii County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Members of the Hawai’i National Guard’s Task Force Hawai’i, prepared command and control documents to coordinate the more than 70 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who were mobilized in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Hilo Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Capt. Brian Hunt, Hawai’i Army National Guard Task Force Hawai’i member, spoke with fellow Hawai’i Police Officer at a traffic control point outside Pahoa High School as they assisted the Hawai’i Police Department in the response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Lt. Col. Shawn Tsuha, Task Force Hawai’i Commander, reviewed placements of security teams with Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawai’i National Guard Deputy Adjutant General and Hawai’i Police Department officers before a ground tour of the lava stricken Leilani Estates with Hawai’i Governor David Ige, May 8, 2018, Pahoa Hawai’i. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard)

Capt. Brian Hunt, Hawai’i Army National Guard Task Force Hawai’i member, spoke with fellow Hawai’i Police Officer at a traffic control point outside Pahoa High School as they assisted the Hawai’i Police Department in the response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island, Pahoa Hawai’i, May 6, 2018. The Hawai’i National Guard was activated to assist Hawai’i County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawai’i Island. The operation was referred to as Task Force Hawai’i. (Photo/Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson via U.S. Air National Guard Photo)

