MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gov. Ige and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara activated around 20 members of the Hawai’i National Guard to assist Hawai’i County on Monday, Dec. 5. The activation is a response to the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawai’i Island.
The service members were placed on State Active Duty. They are expected to remain in the area for approximately 30 days with the situation determining the total amount time needed for them to remain. They will be activated to help law enforcement with traffic control support near Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
In 2014 and 2018, Hawai’i National Guard was activated for both Kilauea eruptions. Hawai’i National Guard provided some photos from past experiences with assisting the coordination of local response to volcanic activity.
