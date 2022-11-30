Lava gushing during the second day of the Mauna Loa eruption on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Big Island, Hawaii. (Paradise Helicopters)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lava flow from fissure 3 of Mauna Loa is now about 3.6 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, a main transit path between east and west Hawaii.

Hawaii County representatives from science and emergency response communities brought a collective update on the impacts of Mauna Loa’s volcanic activity on the third day of the Mauna Loa eruption Wednesday, Nov. 30

According to the United States Geological Survey, if the lava continues on its path it has a high probability of hitting Saddle Road.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the direction of the lava flows while it continues to emit Pele’s hair in several places in the Saddle Road area.