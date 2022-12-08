HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a key transit route on Hawaii Island is no longer threatened by magma from the Mauna Loa eruption as of Thursday, Dec. 8.

According to the USGS, the lava flow front from fissure 3 originally heading towards Daniel K. Inouye Highway was cut off.

“Right now we don’t expect that the new lava coming out of the surface to be able to replenish the supply of the flows that are close to Daniel K. Inouye Highway,” said Geologist Frank Trusdell from the USGS.

Trusdell explained that because they are seeing a’a lava flow then they can predict that the magma coming out of fissure 3 vents would not push the original flow front forward. Instead, it would have to travel over the existing lava flow and make a new path all the way to the highway before it ever becomes an imminent threat again.

All other flow fronts remain above Mauna Loa Observatory Road and fissure 3 continues to remain active. On Wednesday night, fountains at the summit did put on a show with flows reaching hundreds of feet in the air.