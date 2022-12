HONOLULU (KHON2) — While lava flow continues to slowly move toward Saddle Road, officials bring a collective update entering fifth day of Mauna Loa eruption.

As of Friday, Dec. 2, officials confirmed that fissure 3 is now the only active fissure from Mauna Loa and only one active flow remains.

The active lava flow coming from fissure 3 is now about 2.73 miles away from Saddle Road.