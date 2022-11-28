HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice.

The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with high humidity.

The air temperature is a frosty 31 degrees but feels like 23, according to UH’s website.

On the CFHT’s webcam, the weather visually started to change Sunday around Noon and by 5 p.m. there was snow on the ground.

According to a photo taken just before 1 p.m. Monday, there was still a dusting of snow on the summit.