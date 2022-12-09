Both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa continue to erupt NPS Photo/J.Wei

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s been close to two weeks since Mauna Loa’s eruption and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service is providing updates to the public on how this eruption is impacting their park.

They report both Kilauea and Mauna Loa continue to erupt which provides viewers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to view both erupting volcanoes.

Park rangers said you can view both of them from Hawaii Volcanoes NPS as seen in the photo of Kilauea erupting on the left-hand side of the following photo and see Mauna Loa erupting on the right-hand side.

NPS Photo/J.Wei

Of course, to get this perfect view the weather needs to be clear so you can see both volcanoes erupting.

Hawaii Volcanoes NPS said the park has increased its access to pedestrians and bicyclists due to this remarkable eruption.

Best spots to see both volcanoes erupting:

Kūpinaʻi Pali (Waldron Ledge) from Kīlauea Visitor Center

from Kīlauea Visitor Center Kīlauea Overlook

Overlook near Keanakākoʻi Crater

As of right now Mauna Loa Trail, backcountry cabins and the high elevation areas of the Mauna Loa road are still closed off to the public.

It’s important to plan ahead when thinking about visiting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park because things can change within minutes.

For more information head to their website.

Because of the uptick in visitors, park rangers remind the public to stay on paved paths that are designated viewing areas and to not venture off in closed areas.