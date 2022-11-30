HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County officials are reminding the public to be safe when traveling on Daniel K. Inouye Highway after a car was struck last night.

According to officials, the Hawaii Fire Department responded to the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 9:05 p.m. by the 44-mile marker.

Six patients said to be involved in the incident with two needing medical transport for minor injuries, according to the report.

A medic on board said the injured patients were idled along the shoulder when they were hit as they tried to pull back onto the main roadway.

“We understand that it is unpopular for us to limit parking along the roadway, but, unfortunately, it’s necessary to keep each other safe,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

He continued, “We know our community is eager to witness the eruption, and we are actively working to find safe ways for folks to do just that. Our main priority will always be the health and safety of our community, and we thank the community for their understanding as our precautions evolve to adequately address the ongoing situation.”

According to Hawaii officials, police enforcement and patrols will continue along Saddle Road throughout the eruption.

If there are any changes to current emergency rules, Hawaii County officials are said to alert the public.

Officials are asking the public to continue to follow the Mayors Emergency Rule #1 as per the Mauna Loa eruption.