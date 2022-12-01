A man looks on as lava erupts from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With the eruption and flow of the Mauna Loa volcano many people are commenting and admiring the glow of Pele.

According to National Parks Service, Pele is the Hawaiian volcano deity meaning an elemental force or the creator of the beautiful volcanic landscapes.

They said according to tradition, Pele is embodied by the lava and natural forces typically associated with volcanic eruptions.

Pele is believed to be born in the far land of Kahiki and voyaged to the Hawaiian Islands searching for a suitable home.

They report this journey taking place between 850 AD and 1250 AD. Pele migrated through the islands and eventually found her permanent home in Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kilauea.

Pele now governs and dwells in the boundaries of Puna and Ka’u. Many Hawaiians revere Pele and consider her part of their ‘ohana.

Pele is also known to be an ʻaumakua, or deified ancestor, for people who live in the districts of Puna and Kaʻu on the Big Island.

What’s unique is her presence can be felt by those who visit the volcanic domains. It is customary to ask permission from Pele to travel through her land and take in the sacred landscape.

Pele is seen to be destructive but also creative when it comes to nature. You might read names like Pelehonuamea (Pele of the red earth) and Peleʻaihonua (Pele the eater of the land).

These names describe her volcanic energy and have been shared by many Hawaiians over long periods of time.

According to NPS ancient Hawaiian chants explain the function of Pele and how she created new land but also destroyed what was once there.