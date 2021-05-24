Mauna Kea rangers urge visitors to exercise caution after weekend snow dump

Snowy road near Halepōhaku. (Courtesy: Center for Maunakea Stewardship)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Kea rangers are urging visitors to exercise caution after an isolated severe thunderstorm dumped snow and 1/4-inch sized hail over the 9,000-foot mid-level section of the mountain on Saturday, May 22. 

Mauna Kea Weather Center forecasters say it’s rare for widespread snow to reach the mid-level area and for the summit to remain bare. 

The area is known as Halepōhaku, a facility frequented by visitors.

No damage or injuries were reported, however, rangers want to remind visitors that dangerous wintry weather can occur at any moment.

