Mauna Kea astronomy work on asteroid could help save Earth from future impacts

This photo shows the view from inside the dome of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility during a night of observing. The 3.2-meter (10.5-foot) telescope atop Hawaii’s Mauna Kea will be used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32. (UH/IfA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A close encounter with the largest asteroid projected to pass by earth this year has astronomers atop Mauna Kea doing research that could one day help save the planet from an extinction-level event.

Although the asteroid, named 2001 FO32, was too far away from our planet to be seen by the naked eye, astronomers call its pass “close.”

“It has an orbital period of about two years and usually doesn’t come close, very close to the Earth. But today, it came within about 1.25 million miles of the earth,” Director of the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility John Rayner said.

Close enough for NASA’s Infrared Teliscope Facility to get a good look at the asteroid’s 200,000 metric tons, which is roughly the same size of an aircraft carrier.

Rayner’s team is studying what it’s made out of partially in hopes of protecting people. It does this by splitting up the light into different wavelengths. By doing that, astronomers can look at the spectrum to see different wrinkles that tells them what the objects are made of.

“It’s important to know what they’re made of, to assess, potentially, what kind of damage they could do if they should ever hit the Earth,” Rayner said.

Part of that is knowing what would happen to the asteroid upon contact with Earth and its atmosphere.

“The iron asteroids and the stony asteroids don’t contain any volatiles so they could make a big hole in the ground, but more volatile ones could explode in the atmosphere like an airburst. An analogy is nuclear weapons exploded above the ground. They can do more damage,” Rayner said.

This asteroid is not projected to do that, which would be an extremely rare, yet catastrophic, event.

“Predictions of this size with the earth have you want to be 100,000 years, very rare, but if it did, it could do continental-wide damage and it could pretty much damage the entire continental US,” Rayner said.

Even if one were on a collision course with Earth, there are ways they can be stopped.

“You could send a spacecraft that hits it and kind of nudge it slightly. And if you can do that, you can change the velocity of it and cause it to sort of miss the earth,” Rayner said.

In fact, a test mission to do just that is slated for later this year.

“NASA is launching a mission called ‘Dance’ later this year to do exactly that. It will collide with an asteroid, just to see how much the velocity can be changed and kind of do these deflection maneuvers,” Rayner explained.