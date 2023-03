KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced that Kane’ohe Bay Drive is closed to all mauka bound lanes.

The closure is taking place between Aumoku Street and Likelike Highway.

C+C said that the closure is due to a criminal investigation.

Officials are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.