Maui’s virtual and drive-thru job fairs ready to help residents start their road to recovery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui will be holding two job fair events next week to help bring employers and prospective employees together.

“These online and drive-through events should make job searches easier and more convenient as our residents start on their road to post-pandemic recovery,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said.

On Tuesday, April 20, the live virtual job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the drive-thru event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the back lot of the University of Hawaii Maui College (UHMC) campus.

There will be two training sessions at UHMC that will cover digital and information technology training in the morning, and resume and cover-letter writing workshops in the afternoon.

Click here to register for these events, or call (808) 984-3318.

A virtual live event, “Ask HR,” will also begin at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom and will be hosted by the Society of Human Resource Manager Hawaii Professionals.

The Zoom link is https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/94066489889; passcode MCVJF.

During the virtual job fair, job seekers will be able to visit virtual booths to meet directly with employers via chat platforms, which will be monitored. There will be 20 booths for employers and 20 partners of the Maui American Job Center, along with community partners.

During the drive-thru event at UHMC’s parking lot, employer tables will be set up to allow job seekers to pull up to gather company information and job applications. They may also pull up to the “walk-up zone” if they need more time with a prospective employer.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes. Goodie bags will be given to the first 50 registered event participants.

A digital photo booth will also be available to take headshots for resumes.