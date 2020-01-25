Maui’s Randy DeCambra named Hawaii Wildlife Officer of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a special honor for a DLNR DOCARE officer on Maui on Friday.

He was recognized today as Hawaii Wildlife Officer of the Year.

Randy DeCmbra is a 22-year-old veteran of the division.

His chief says DeCambra is responsible for bringing multiple, high-profile resource violation cases to fruition, and has a dedication that is unequalled.

While accepting the award, DeCambra credited his entire team saying they all work toward the common goal of protecting Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources.