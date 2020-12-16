Maui’s own Na Wai Eha ready to represent Hawaii at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaiian music group, Na Wai Eha, is still on cloud nine after their first ever Grammy nomination.

The group was named as one of five finalists for the Best Regional Roots Music category for their sophomore album Lovely Sunrise.

“I was getting ready for work and my brother was in bed and I went to his room and I told him we were in the final ballot for the Grammys and it was surreal,” said Kahikina Juan, a member of Na Wai Eha. “We still can’t believe it’s actually happening.”

It’s a family affair, Na Wai Eha is made up of two sets of brothers, the Juans and Kawa’as.

“We always argue and bud heads with each other, but we’re still family. We still come together and be that cohesiveness that we need in order to make the band successful,” Juan said.

With just three years under their belt, Na Wai Eha has already won multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards, impressing many in the Hawaiian music industry.

“Our kupuna made such an incredible footprint in Hawaiian music and to be that young and embrace that, that’s a true testament to who they are,” said Amy Hanaiali’i, President of the Hawaii Recording Academy or Arts.

The Grammys will take place on January 31. Na Wai Eha says they’ll be anxiously waiting.

“Even if it’s virtual, maybe we can fly up there or they fly somebody here to do some kind of performance and things like that. So we really don’t know, but we’re still excited to see if we can actually bring that trophy home to Hawaii,” said Juan.

Voting for the Grammy Awards has opened for Recording Academy members. The public can help by showing their aloha to Maui’s own on social media.

“Support us by sharing our videos and our posts, to let everybody know that this is who we are and why we do what we do. That’ll be a lot of help,” Juan said.

