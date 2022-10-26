HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice this will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.

Bill 21 amends Maui County’s lighting ordinance to increase protections for Hawai‘i’s threatened and endangered seabirds and sea turtles by requiring outdoor light fixtures to limit blue light.

Lights shining over the ocean, facing upwards and reflections will also be restricted.

Birds and turtles can get disoriented from the artificial lights which can lead to injuries and deaths.

According to Earthjustice, reducing light pollution will help endangered and threatened species recover.