Maui’s Amala Place cleanup removes 41 vehicles, 50 tons of waste

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County and Department of Land and Natural Resources crews removed 41 derelict vehicles and 50 tons of solid waste from the Amala Place area in Kahului on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Maui police closed Amala Place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to ensure public safety and will do the same on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Homeless individuals in the area were given access to shelter and social services for several weeks, Maui County officials said. “No trespassing” signs were installed on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and officers gave “Notice to Vacate” letters to anyone who was still in the area two weeks later.

“Over the past several weeks, social workers have been meeting with occupants of the Amala Place area encampment to help move them into shelter before today. This past Friday afternoon, I personally met with a group of camp occupants to explain the need for the State and County to take action. Thanks to the professionalism of MPD, everything went as planned. I am happy to report that no occupants were arrested today.” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino

(Maui County photo)

(Maui County photo)

Almost 80 individuals were living in the Amala Place encampment at one point, according to Maui County, that estimate was down to eight to 10 people when work began Tuesday morning.

The gate on Amala Place will be locked until Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 a.m.

Beachgoers can access Kanaha Beach Park through Koeheke/Ka’a Streen until then.