Maui woman’s 180-mile hike led to the removal of over 3,000 pounds of plastic debris

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old Maui woman completed a 15-day hike to raise awareness about ocean plastic pollution.

Marine biologist Britt Daniels hiked 180 miles from Mala to Lahaina. Her 50 supporters joined her during her last 1.3 miles to Lahaina. They held up signs with statements like “Say No to Plastic” and “Protect Our Oceans” to support the cause and help inspire change.

Environmental nonprofit Love the Sea accompanied Daniels in their collaboration around the island. Along the way, they collected 3,360 pounds of plastic debris from the land and shoreline.

Daniels’ hike was a fundraiser for Love the Sea’s Hard to Reach beach cleanups.

