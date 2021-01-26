Maui woman who dies after car swerves off cliff on Kahekili Highway identified

Kahekili Highway fatal crash, Kahakuloa, Hawaii, January, 25, 2021 (Maui Police Department)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police say the woman who was killed when her vehicle swerved off a cliffside on Kahekili Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 has been identified as 35-year-old Polyana De Melo of Lahaina.

The accident happened at approximately 12:32 p.m. near Kahakuloa.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2019 Nissan 4 door sedan was traveling east toward Wailuku. MPD says De Melo failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the cliffside, landing on a rocky shoreline 200 feet below.

As a result of the collision, MPD adds that De Melo was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that De Melo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The involvement of speed, alcohol and drugs has not been determined at this time.

