Maui woman dies after car swerves off cliff on Kahekili Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after her vehicle swerved off a cliffside on Kahekili Highway, according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).

It happened at approximately 12:32 p.m. near Kahakuloa.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2019 Nissan 4 door sedan was traveling east toward Wailuku. MPD says the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the cliffside, landing on a rocky shoreline 200 feet below.



Courtesy: Maui Police Department

As a result of the collision, MPD adds that the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The involvement of speed, alcohol and drugs has not been determined at this time.