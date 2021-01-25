Maui woman dies after car swerves off cliff on Kahekili Highway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Maui Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after her vehicle swerved off a cliffside on Kahekili Highway, according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened at approximately 12:32 p.m. near Kahakuloa.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2019 Nissan 4 door sedan was traveling east toward Wailuku. MPD says the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the cliffside, landing on a rocky shoreline 200 feet below.

Courtesy: Maui Police Department

As a result of the collision, MPD adds that the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The involvement of speed, alcohol and drugs has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories