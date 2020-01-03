Maui woman dies after being struck by an SUV on Lahainaluna Road

On Thursday January 2, at approximately 08:15 PM, a collision occurred on Lahainaluna Road at the intersection of Wainee Street in Lahaina.

Investigation reveals a Toyota 4Runner SUV was traveling south on Wainee Street attempting to turn left onto Lahainaluna Road. The operator of the Toyota, 19-year-old female from Lahaina, failed to observe a pedestrian walking south on Wainee Street, crossing Lahainaluna Road within a marked crosswalk.

While executing a left turn onto Lahainaluna Road, the operator of the Toyota struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Lisa Salmon, 57, from Lahaina died at the scene. The operator of the Toyota SUV was not injured.

The operator of the Toyota SUV was utilizing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 1st fatality this year, as compared to 1 at the same time last year.