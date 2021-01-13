Maui woman dies after being found unresponsive at Kaanapali Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 52-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Kaanapali Beach in Maui.

The incident happened at about 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Witnesses say they found the woman floating in the water, approximately 10-feet from shore. She appeared to be unresponsive.

Maui firefighters arrived on scene to discover bystanders administering CPR to the woman. MFD took over and continued to perform lifesaving measures, but the woman could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocean and weather conditions were described as being calm at the time.

No additional details are available at this time.