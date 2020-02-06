Maui woman charged in connection to a man’s death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman has been charged in connection to a murder that happened on Maui on February 2.

According to the Maui Police Department, patrol officers responded to a suspicious activity call at an address on Wainee Street around 7:23 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with injuries. They also found a woman walking in and out of traffic in the middle of the roadway.

Police said that she screamed at cars that passed by and refused to get off of the road.

It was later that the MPD discovered that the woman had reportedly assaulted the man physically before they arrived on the scene.

For treatment, the victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Officers said that he got life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

Police did not disclose in what manner he was assaulted.

As for the woman, she was identified as 46-year-old Heather Glennon of Lahaina. She was arrested following the incident for assault in the first degree.

But two days later on February 4, police said that the victim died from his injuries.

Glennon was then formally charged with murder in the second degree with her bail set at $500,000. She remains in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police are notifying the next of kin.