HONOLULU (KHON2) — The official FBI/MPD joint unaccounted for list went from 385 people on Sept.1, to 31 names by Sept. 15.

Four of those names were identified as deceased on Monday, bringing the unaccounted list down to 27 with the weekly updated joint list to be released on Friday.

The Maui Police Department said only people who have filed a missing person’s report with MPD are being added to the official FBI/MPD joint list, leaving many families wondering where their loved one is.



“The symbolism of your loved one not being on that list can be profound and upsetting for people,” explained Deb Mader who has been working since Aug. 9 to help reunite families, and assist those who haven’t been as fortunate.

“And then the family is scrambling to figure out who to call to figure out how to get their missing loved one back on the list again,” she explained.



She said every name that was posted on social media, or anyone who reached out asking about someone was added to the original Maui Persons Finder list.

Hundreds of people have been taken off the list in the last six weeks, but many family members are still struggling to find answers and loved ones.

“Where it stands right now, I think families are just sitting on eggshells, waiting day after day after day for all of this time, for any sort of update or news or confirmation, and it’s just really, I think, emotionally draining for these families, just difficult across the board for everyone,” Mader said.

She said some of the challenges families are facing is the changing of who to contact, how to contact, leaving messages, and waiting sometimes one week for emails to be returned.

She said many families are overseas and having issues communicating with people in Hawaii whether it’s a language barrier or submitting DNA.

“I’m aware of one family where she’s now submitted a third sample,” Mader explained. “One was unusable due to the type of swab used for the sample, and the other sample took too long to get to Honolulu, so it was not usable. So, she’s just sent it again. So that’s very difficult for families to understand why that’s happening when they’re doing everything that they can.”

She said it would be extremely helpful for the families who have already endured so much grief trying to find answers about their loved ones, if officials could provide one point of contact, one phone number with one person handling the inquiries and hopefully a faster response with phone calls and emails, or letting the families know when they can expect a phone call back.

Mader and other volunteers have been working off the original Missing persons list and ensuring every name is confirmed alive or deceased before the name is marked as ‘located.’

She said many people took to social media asking about loved ones, and she has received many messages and e-mails.



“We have a list of about 300 people that are in various stages of missing,” she explained. “They may have been reported missing earlier and we haven’t been able to get in touch with any other family members since the fires to actually verify are they accounted for or not.”

She said there are others that have had multiple reports of missing family members or loved ones, but her group haven’t heard from them in over a week. “So, we’ve sent messages or text or emails trying to reach out to see where we stand with those families, so it’s hard for me to give an accurate number of where we are today without hearing back from those people.”

Another group has also brought their unaccounted list down with the help of volunteers and community organizers.

Maui Rescue Mission has been working to find the unsheltered and make sure they aren’t forgotten about.

They were devastated to hear about their friend Rex Cole, who was identified by the MPD/FBI on Monday.



“The unsheltered list started at about 250 names at its peak and we have found a lot of our friends, which we’re grateful for, but as of today we have 16 friends missing,” explained Lauren Henrie, Development and Communications for Maui Rescue Mission



She said of the 16, two are deceased (one who was Rex Cole), and two of the names on the MPD/FBI list is part of the unsheltered list.

“Some of the issues we come across are about four of the friends on our list we don’t have last names for which makes it difficult to file a missing persons case report,” she explained. She said Maui Rescue Mission has helped file missing persons reports for several unsheltered and are also working with families on the mainland too.

If you have a loved one or relative not on the official Maui Police Department missing persons list, call 808-270-5575 or email unaccounted@mpd.net and include the persons full name, date of birth or age, last known address or last known location, your name, your contact info, and relationship with the missing person. Mader also encourages loved ones to follow the Maui Fires People Finder group on Facebook for updates or you can send her a direct message if you have questions regarding your loved one.