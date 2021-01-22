Maui visitor sprints to help when girl’s heart stops beating

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teenager from Maui is recovering in the hospital after her heart suddenly stopped beating at the beach, a good samaritan heard her family’s cry for help and began performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Fourteen-year-old Naiya Eide was transported to Kapiolani Medical Center in Honolulu. Her mother, Melissa Eide, said doctors are still trying to diagnose her condition, but both are thankful to still be together.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary on Tuesday evening, when Naiya Eide went to Kahana Beach with a friend and grandmother.

But once in the water, dizziness kicked in.

“I told my friend, I was like ‘oh I feel kind of dizzy,'” Naiya Eide said. “And then I just remember being in the ambulance.”

She went unconscious. Her friend started to pull her out of the water.

Five floors up a hotel, Ryan Ostrander and his wife, who are on vacation from Santa Barbara, noticed something was wrong. Ostrander’s wife heard a cry to call 9-1-1 and he ran out to help.

“That’s when I started sprinting out of the room, sprinted down the stairs across the parking lot over the little sea wall, and got to Naiya,” Ostrander said. “She wasn’t responsive at all. No heart rate, no breathing, so I started doing compressions.”

He continued compressions for about three to four minutes. Turns out Ostrander was a health teacher, and CPR was a part of his lessons.

Naiya Eide said, “I just thanked him, he saved my life and I was very grateful that he was at the beach when I wasn’t doing so well.”

Her mom said doctors are now running tests to try to find out what happened.

Melissa Eide said, “I don’t want to ask why it happened, I just want to fix it. She’s such a healthy active kid and it just baffles me that something like this happened to her.”

Along the way, family, friends and even those who do not know them have shown their support by raising funds online.

Naiya Eide said, “I’m super grateful for all of them, especially my best friend, she was the one who pulled me out of the water.”