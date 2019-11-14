Maui visitor in critical condition after being rescued off of Honolua Bay

MAUI (KHON2) — A woman in her forties was rescued off of Honolua Bay on November 13 around 11:47 a.m.

Officials responded to a possible drowning incident on Wednesday after a snorkeler was reportedly in need of assistance.

The Maui Fire Department said that the woman is a visitor from China.

Ocean Safety began rescuing operations and brought the woman to shore on a rescue watercraft. She was assessed by responding units and was transported by an ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition after inhaling water.

