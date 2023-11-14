HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire that started Nov. 13 on Maui Veterans Highway has been reported 100% contained Nov. 14 at 1:19 p.m., per Maui Fire Department.

The fire on Maui closed Maui Veterans Highway from North Kihei Road to Hansen Road for a few hours, but was reopened in the afternoon.

No evacuations were made, but drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The fire was said to have affected 35 acres and crews remained on scene throughout the night to conduct mop up operations, and further securing the perimeter of the fire.