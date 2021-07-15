Maui trying to enact plastic utensils, containers ban; Some asking for extension

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui is trying to echo Oahu’s ban on disposable plastic utensils and food containers.

Many said it is unrealistic, however.

The Maui County Council is considering a measure that would ban the use and sale of the products.

The ban also mandates takeout containers, utensils and straws must also be non-plastic and approved upon request only.

While the purpose of the ban is to better the environment, some are asking for an extension like on Oahu.

“We are having an extremely difficult time keeping up with demand since the reopening of tourism, restaurants, hospitality, health care, eccettera and I think it’s going to be unrealistic, not only for Oahu, but for Maui and Oahu to sustain the supply, the demand that we’re seeing in the industry.” Douglas Tam, Ekea sales & marketing

“Since the pandemic hit and we have opened up, we have been experiencing a lot of shipping delays, shipping shortages,” said Todd Kawasaki with Maui Chemical & Paper Products, “if we are looking five months away, there’s gonna’ be a lot of inability to bring in product.

The ban would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 if approved. Styrofoam food containers are already banned on Maui.