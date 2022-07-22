HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui faced a mudslide in December of 2021 that damaged multiple roads and left residents struggling.

When Maui was hit with an immense amount of rainfall, the water flooded into multiple other properties and homes. Maui residents’ property, like their cars, trash bins and backyard equipment were scattered throughout due to the mudslides.

Gov. David Ige asked residents to fill out a survey to see if funds were needed.

South Maui and Kihei were heavily affected by the flooding and Mayor Mike Victorino signed a disaster declaration as a the result of the rain and floods.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said that Hawaii will receive $1.2 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

These funds are to go towards repairs on Awalau Road from the mudslide such as repaving the road, replacing guardrails, removing debris and improving the road’s infrastructure so water can pass over the road without causing significant damage from floods that can happen in the future.