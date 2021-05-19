Maui to allow families to reserve pool areas with limitations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families and households of two to five people will soon be able to swim in designated areas of all Maui County pools.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will launch “Family Swim” at all Maui County pools starting June 1.

Families will be able to reserve a pool area for their ohana on a first-come, first-served basis.

An adult must to be present in the family pool area at all times. Lap swimming will continue in separate lanes.

To participate in the Family Swim, call (808) 270-6116.

For General Parks and Recreation information, click here.